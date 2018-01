 »   » భారీ మూల్యమే?: తలపట్టుకున్న 'అజ్ఞాతవాసి' నిర్మాతలు.. జెరోం సల్లే ఆ పని చేస్తే అంతే?

I’m afraid a settlement with T-series will not be enough. It’s not only about India. The movie #Agnyaathavaasi has been released worldwide yesterday. https://t.co/FUXkNSZ2fO

English summary

Even though the makers of Pawan Kalyan's "Agnyaathavaasi" have reportedly settled the 'Copyright' issue with T-Series out of the court in order to get a clearance for the worldwide release today, it seems they will now have to deal with the makers of the original film as well.