 »   »  శ్రీరెడ్డి- అభి రామ్ ఫోటోల వెనుక స్టోరీ చెప్పిన గాయత్రీ గుప్తా

Gayathri Guptha Reveals Whole Story Behind Sri Reddy and Abhi Ram Photos. "Actually a year back I've met Sri Reddy at a party and then she showed me her pictures with Abhiram. Then she said to me, "Hey we could play with Abhiram now as I have these pictures". And that explains what Sri Reddy's character is", Gayathri Gupta said.