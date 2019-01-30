ఇలాంటి ఒకరోజు వస్తుందని కంగనాకు ముందే తెలుసు: వాట్సాప్ లీకులపై క్రిష్

'మణికర్ణిక' మూవీ వివాదంలో దర్శకుడు క్రిష్, కంగనా రనౌత్ మధ్య మాటల యుద్దం తారా స్థాయికి చేరింది. అటు వైపు నుంచి నేరుగా కంగనా స్పందించకుండా తన సోదరి రంగోలిని రంగంలోకి దింపి క్రిష్ మీద ఎదురు దాడి ప్రారంభించింది.
తాజాగా రంగోలి... క్రిష్, నిర్మాత కమల్ జైన్, కంగనా, విజయేంద్ర ప్రసాద్ మధ్య జరిగిన వాట్సాఫ్ చాటింగ్ స్క్రీన్ షాట్స్ షేర్ చేయడం ద్వారా క్రిష్ను ఇబ్బందుల్లో పడేసే ప్రయత్నం చేయడంతో ఆయన తనదైన శైలిలో రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు.
ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి వస్తుందని ఊహించలేదు
‘‘ఒక వ్యక్తి చేసే అబద్దపు ఆరోపణలకు... నా ఫిల్మ్ మేకింగ్ సామర్థ్యాన్నిడిఫెండ్ చేసుకునే రోజు వస్తుందని ఎప్పుడూ ఆలోచించలేదు. మణికర్ణిక సినిమా విషయంలో నాకు ఇవ్వాల్సిన క్రెడిట్, జరిగిన డ్యామేజ్ విషయంలో ప్రశ్నించడంతో కంగనా కొత్త నాటకం ప్రారంభించింది'' అని క్రిష్ తెలిపారు.
‘మణికర్ణిక' సినిమాకు పని చేసిన ఓ టెక్నీషియన్.... తను దర్శకత్వం వహించిన, కంగనా మార్పులు చేసిన ప్రింట్ సినిమా అనంతరం క్రిష్తో చాట్ చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అతడు చెప్పిన అభిప్రాయాన్ని క్రిష్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా షేర్ చేశారు.
ఇలాంటి రోజు వస్తుందని ఆమె ముందే ఊహించింది
నేను కంగనాను సినిమా విషయంలో తనకు జరిగిన అన్యాయం గురించి ప్రశ్నించిన వెంటనే...ఆమె ఆలోచనలో పడింది. ఇలాంటి ఒక రోజు వస్తుందని ఆమె అప్పుడే ఊహించింది. వెంటనే అబద్దాలతో, అసత్యాలతో కూడిన వాట్సాప్ సందేశం పంపింది అని క్రిష్ వెల్లడించారు.
ఈ వివాదానికి కారణం..
‘మణికర్ణిక' వివాదానికి కారణం సదాశివ రావు పాత్ర విషయంలో జరిగిన గొడవే. ఈ పాత్రలో మార్పులు చేయాలని కంగనా కోరింది. దీనికి క్రిష్ నో చెప్పడంతో.. నిర్మాతల సహాయంతో దర్శకత్వ బాధ్యతలను చేజిక్కించుకుని... క్రిష్ తీసిన సినిమాలో మార్పులు చేసింది. ఈ గొడవతో మనస్తాపానకి గురైన క్రిష్ ఆ ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుంచి బయటకు వచ్చారు.
క్రెడిట్ ఎవరికి దక్కాలి?
జనవరి 25న విడుదలైన ‘మణికర్ణిక'లో దాదాపు 70 శాతం క్రిష్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన పుటేజీ ఉంది. 30 శాతం కంగనా రీ షూట్ చేసిన భాగం ఉంది. అయితే దర్శకుడిగా తనకు తగిన క్రెడిట్ ఇవ్వకుండా.... టైటిల్స్లో సైతం క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి అని కాకుండా పేరు మార్చి ఎవరూ గుర్తు పట్టని విధంగా వేయడంతో... ఆయన మీడియాకెక్కి అసలు విషయం బయట పెట్టారు.
"I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister's words about me ehen I've questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie. I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come." Krish Jagarlamudi tweeted.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
