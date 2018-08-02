తెలుగు
 మేమే డబ్బులిస్తాం... వాళ్లను నమ్మి మోసపోవద్దు: శేఖర్ కమ్ముల విజ్ఞప్తి

మేమే డబ్బులిస్తాం... వాళ్లను నమ్మి మోసపోవద్దు: శేఖర్ కమ్ముల విజ్ఞప్తి

    Sekhar Kammula Filed Police Case Against His Fake Assistant

    దర్శకుడు శేఖర్ కమ్ముల సినిమాలో అవకాశం ఇప్పిస్తాను అని చెప్పి డబ్బులు వసూలు చేసిన వ్యక్తిని పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేశారు. దీనిపై శేఖర్ కమ్ముల తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీ ద్వారా వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. తన సినిమాలో అవకాశాలు ఇప్పిస్తానని చెప్పి కందరు డబ్బులు వసూలు చేస్తున్నారని, అలాంటి మోసగాళ్ల ఉచ్చులో ఎవరూ పడొద్దని, తాను కాస్టింగ్ డైరెక్టర్లను ఎవరినీ నియమించుకోలేదని, తన సినిమాలకు ఎవరైనా కావాలంటే స్వయంగా నేను, నా డైరెక్షన్ టీమ్ ఆడిషన్ చేస్తాం, ఎవరి వద్దా డబ్బులు తీసుకోమని, సినిమాలో సెలక్ట్ అయితే మేమే డబ్బులు ఇస్తామని తెలిపారు.

    సంజయ్ అనే నకిలీ వ్యక్తి, నా అసిస్టెంట్/ కాస్తింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ అంటూ నటులు కావాలని క్వికర్‌లో యాడ్ ఇచ్చి, డబ్బులు వసూలు చేస్తున్నాడని నా దృష్టికి వచ్చింది. బాధితుల్లో ఒకరైన, ఒంగోలుకి చెందిన ప్రదీప్ అనే ఇంజనీరింగ్ విద్యార్థి మా ఆఫీస్‌కి వచ్చి, ఈ విషయాన్ని మాకు తెలియజేశాడు.

    నేను వెంటనే హైదరాబాద్ సైబర్ క్రైమ్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్‌లో కంప్లయింట్ ఇచ్చాను. ఒక వారంలోనే ఈ మోసగాడిని సైబర్ పోలీసులు పట్టుకున్నారు. సైబర్ క్రైమ్ డి.సి.పి. శ్రీ కె.సి.ఎస్. రఘు వీర్ గారికి, ఇన్స్పెక్టర్ ఆఫ్ పోలీస్ శ్రీ బి. రమేష్ గారికి, ఈ టీమ్ లో పని చేసిన ఎస్.ఐ నరేష్, వెంకటేశం, ఏ. ఎస్. ఐ వెంకట్ రెడ్డి, పి.సి మహేశ్వర రెడ్డి , ఫిరోజ్, శ్యామ్, హరి గార్లకి నేరస్తుడిని పట్టుకున్నందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు.

    నేను ఎప్పుడూ కూడా కాస్టింగ్ డైరెక్టర్లను నియమించుకోలేదు. ఎవరైనా నా సినిమాలో పాత్రకి సరిపోతారు అనిపిస్తే, వాళ్ళని మా డైరెక్షన్ టీమ్ కాంటాక్ట్ చేస్తారు. నా సినిమాలో నటించేందుకు కానీ, నా సినిమాకి పని చేసేందుకు గానీ.. ఎప్పుడూ ఎవరి దగ్గర నుండి డబ్బులు తీసుకోము. మాతో పని చేసిన వాళ్ళకి మేమే డబ్బు చెల్లిస్తాం.

    దయచేసి ఇటువంటి ప్రకటనలు చూసే మోసపోకండి.... అంటూ శేఖర్ కమ్ముల తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీ ద్వారా వివరణ ఇచ్చారు.

    తమిళ స్టార్ హీరో విక్రమ్ కుమారుడు ధృవ్ తో శేఖర్ కమ్ముల నెక్స్ట్ మూవీ ఉండబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    English summary
    "It came to my notice that a fake person named Sanjay, posing as my assistant /casting director, gave an ad in quikr. Sanjay collected money from the aspiring actors who contacted him for roles in my movie. One of the victims, Pradeep an engineering student from Ongole, came to our office and reported this to me.I immediately approached Cyber Crime Department, hyderabad and gave a complaint and he was apprehended within a week. I request everyone to be cautious about fake advertisements." Director Sekhar Kammula said.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 17:52 [IST]
