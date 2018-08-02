 »   » మేమే డబ్బులిస్తాం... వాళ్లను నమ్మి మోసపోవద్దు: శేఖర్ కమ్ముల విజ్ఞప్తి

English summary

"It came to my notice that a fake person named Sanjay, posing as my assistant /casting director, gave an ad in quikr. Sanjay collected money from the aspiring actors who contacted him for roles in my movie. One of the victims, Pradeep an engineering student from Ongole, came to our office and reported this to me.I immediately approached Cyber Crime Department, hyderabad and gave a complaint and he was apprehended within a week. I request everyone to be cautious about fake advertisements." Director Sekhar Kammula said.