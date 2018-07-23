 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యభిచారం చేస్తోందంటూ పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు!

English summary

IMM files complaint against Sri Reddy on charges of prostitution. A member of the Indian Makkal Mandram (IMM) has stated in the complaint that her acts are a disgrace to the society and against the Indian culture. "Sri Reddy has been operating in a way which causes shame, bad image not only to the Indian culture but also to the nation's womenfolk. She herself has accepted the fact that she slept with directors and actors for roles in movies," Indiaglitz quoted the person as saying in the complaint.