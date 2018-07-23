తెలుగు
 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యభిచారం చేస్తోందంటూ పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు!

శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యభిచారం చేస్తోందంటూ పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు!

    వివాదాస్పద నటి శ్రీరెడ్డి ప్రస్తుతం చెన్నైలో మకాం వేసి తమిళ దర్శకులు, హీరోలపై కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ ఆరోపణలు చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తనను వాడుకుని అవకాశాలు ఇస్తానని చెప్పి మోసం చేశారని ఆమె తమిళ మీడియాకు ఇంటర్వ్యూలు ఇస్తూ సంచలన ఆరోపణలు చేస్తోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆమెపై వ్యభిచారం, డబ్బు దోపిడీ ఆరోపణలతో ఇండియన్ మక్కల్ మంద్రం(ఐఎంఎం) అనే సంస్థకు చెందిన సభ్యుడు సిటీ పోలీస్ కమీషనర్‌కు ఫిర్యాదు చేయడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    ఆమె చేస్తున్న పనులు అవమానకరం

    ఆమె చేస్తున్న పనులు అవమానకరం

    శ్రీరెడ్డి చేస్తున్న పనులు భారతీయ సమాజాన్ని, సంస్కృతిని అవమానించే విధంగా ఉన్నాయని ఐఎంఎం సభ్యుడు తన ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇంది ఎంత మాత్రం ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదని కంప్లయింట్ చేశాడు.

    పడుకున్నట్లు ఒప్పుకుంది

    పడుకున్నట్లు ఒప్పుకుంది

    సినిమా అవకాశాల కోసం దర్శకులు, యాక్టర్ల వద్ద పడుకున్నట్లు ఆమె స్వయంగా ఒప్పుకుంటోంది. ఇలా చేయడం వ్యభిచారం కిందకే వస్తుంది అని ఐఎంఎం సభ్యుడు తన ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    శ్రీరెడ్డి పై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలి

    శ్రీరెడ్డి పై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలి

    శ్రీరెడ్డి తప్పుడు పనులు చేస్తున్నట్లు ఆమె మాటల్లోనే తెలుస్తున్నది, వెంటనే ఆమెపై వ్యభిచారం చేస్తున్నట్లు కేసులు నమోదు చేయాలని, తగిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలిన ఐఎంఎం సభ్యుడు తన ఫిర్యాదులో కోరాడు.

    ఏం జరుగబోతోంది?

    ఏం జరుగబోతోంది?

    శ్రీరెడ్డిపై వ్యభిచారం చేస్తున్నట్లు కంప్లయింట్ వచ్చిన నేపథ్యంలో ఆమెపై చెన్నై పోలీసులు ఎలాంటి చర్యలు తీసుకోబోతున్నారు? తమిళనాట సంచలనం రేపుతున్న శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యవహారం ఈ ఫిర్యాదుతో ఎలాంటి మలుపు తిరగబోతోంది అనేది చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    English summary
    IMM files complaint against Sri Reddy on charges of prostitution. A member of the Indian Makkal Mandram (IMM) has stated in the complaint that her acts are a disgrace to the society and against the Indian culture. "Sri Reddy has been operating in a way which causes shame, bad image not only to the Indian culture but also to the nation's womenfolk. She herself has accepted the fact that she slept with directors and actors for roles in movies," Indiaglitz quoted the person as saying in the complaint.
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
