రోజుకో హాట్ అమ్మాయి వాళ్లతో గడపాల్సిందే.. రూమ్ డోర్ లాక్ చేసి.. నాకు అలాంటి అనుభవం.. కంగన

English summary

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut demands Anurag Kashyap to arrest in Payal Ghosh. She made serial tweets on Anurag and criticise bollywood Industry big wiggs. She tweeted that Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap