శృంగారంలో మునిగి తేలిన కరీనా, సైఫ్.. గోవాలో బర్త్‌డే పార్టీ.. హద్దు మీరిన సినీతారలు

బాలీవుడ్ అందాల తార అమృత అరోరా తన 40వ జన్మదినోత్సవాన్ని గోవాలో ఘనంగా జరుపుకొన్నారు. ఈ బర్త్‌డే పార్టీకి మలైకా ఆరోరా, కరీనా కపూర్, కరీష్మా కపూర్, సైఫ్ ఆలీ ఖాన్, ఇతర స్నేహితులు హాజరయ్యారు. విచిత్ర వేషాధారణతో పార్టీని పిచ్చెక్కించారు. ఈకలతో అలరించుకొన్న సినీ తారలు పార్టీలో రచ్చరచ్చ చేశారు. ఈ పార్టీలో కరీనా, కరిష్మా, మలైకా ఆరోరా, సైఫ్ ఆలీఖాన్ అల్లరి అంతా ఇంతా కాదు.. ఆ ఫోటోలు మీకోసం..

తారల విచిత్ర వేషాధారణ

తారల విచిత్ర వేషాధారణ

అమృతా అరోరా బర్త్ డే వేడుకల్లో విచిత్ర వేషాధారణతో ఫొజిచ్చిన కరీనా కపూర్, అమృతా అరోరా, కర్మిష్మా కపూర్, మలైకా అరోరా

అమృతా అరోరా జన్మదిన వేడుకల్లో

అమృతా అరోరా జన్మదిన వేడుకల్లో

అమృతా అరోరా జన్మదిన వేడుకల్లో సినీ తారల గ్యాంగ్ చేసిన హడావిడి. క్రేజీ థింగ్స్.

ముద్దుల్లో మునిగిన సినీ తారలు

ముద్దుల్లో మునిగిన సినీ తారలు

అమృతా అరోరా బర్త్ డే వేడుకల్లో పార్టీ మత్తులో ముద్దులు పెట్టుకొంటున్న తారలు

మరుపురాని రాత్రిగా బర్త్ డే

మరుపురాని రాత్రిగా బర్త్ డే

అమృత అరోరా జన్మదిన వేడుకలు సినీతారలకు మరుపురాని రాత్రిగా మిగిలిపోయిందట. పార్టీని ఫుల్లుగా ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ ఫొటోలకు ఫొజిచ్చిన కరీనా, మలైకా అరోరా

అరోరా సిస్టర్స్ ఎంజాయ్

అరోరా సిస్టర్స్ ఎంజాయ్

పార్టీలంటే కరీనా, మలైకా సిస్టర్స్‌కు చెప్పలేనంత ప్రాణం. పార్టీలో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న కరీష్మా, మలైకా సిస్టర్స్

గిరిజన సంప్రదాయ దుస్తుల్లో

గిరిజన సంప్రదాయ దుస్తుల్లో

అమృతా అరోరా బర్త్ డే పార్టీ థీమ్ కార్యక్రమంగా నిర్వహించారు. ఈ పార్టీలో గిరిజన సాంప్రదాయ దస్తుల్లో సినీ తారలు మెరిసారు. ఈకలతో చేసిన తలపాగాలతో ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు.

క్రేజీగా బర్త్ డే పార్టీ

క్రేజీగా బర్త్ డే పార్టీ

ఏ పార్టీనైనా గ్రాండ్‌గా నిర్వహించడం అమృతా అరోరా సిస్టర్స్‌కు పెట్టింది పేరు. ఆ కోవలోనే తాజా బర్త్ డే పార్టీని అపురూపంగా మలిచారు.

అమృతా పార్టీలో

అమృతా పార్టీలో

అమృతా అరోరా పార్టీలో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న సినీ తారలు

బర్త్ డే బేబితో కరీనా

బర్త్ డే బేబితో కరీనా

పార్టీలో బర్త్ డే బేబితో కరీనా కపూర్

సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్‌తో కరీనా కపూర్

సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్‌తో కరీనా కపూర్

అమృతా అరోరా బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో భర్త సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్‌తో కరీనా కపూర్. ఈ పార్టీలో సైఫ్ శృంగారంలో మునిగితేలినట్టు సమాచారం.

స్నేహితులతో అమృత

స్నేహితులతో అమృత

తన స్నేహితులతో పార్టీలో అమృతా అరోరా

పార్టీ జోష్‌లో కరీనా కపూర్

పార్టీ జోష్‌లో కరీనా కపూర్

పార్టీ జోష్‌లో అమృతతో కరీనా కపూర్

పార్టీలో మలైకా, కరీనా రచ్చ

పార్టీలో మలైకా, కరీనా రచ్చ

బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో రచ్చ రచ్చ చేస్తున్న మలైకా, కరీనా

పార్టీకి ముందు అమృతా అరోరా సిస్టర్స్

పార్టీకి ముందు అమృతా అరోరా సిస్టర్స్

పార్టీకి ముందు సేద తీరుతున్న అమృతా అరోరా సిస్టర్స్

స్నేహితులతో అమృతా అరోరా

స్నేహితులతో అమృతా అరోరా

బర్త్ డే పార్టీకి వచ్చిన స్నేహితులు, కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో అమృతా అరోరా

జెట్ విమానంలో సినీ తారలు

జెట్ విమానంలో సినీ తారలు

ప్రైవేట్ జెట్ విమానంలో గోవాకు వెళ్లిన సినీ తారల బృందం

The gorgeous Amrita Arora celebrated her 40th birthday in Goa along with Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other friends and the girls went wild and crazy at the birthday bash and dressed up in sequined costumes with feathers. It surely was a night to remember for the girls! Amrita, Malaika, Kareena and Karisma shared several pictures from the birthday bash on their Instagram handle and it's the coolest party one can ever attend. Check out the pictures below!
