English summary

The gorgeous Amrita Arora celebrated her 40th birthday in Goa along with Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other friends and the girls went wild and crazy at the birthday bash and dressed up in sequined costumes with feathers. It surely was a night to remember for the girls! Amrita, Malaika, Kareena and Karisma shared several pictures from the birthday bash on their Instagram handle and it's the coolest party one can ever attend. Check out the pictures below!