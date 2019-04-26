English summary

"It’s unfortunate and horrible that we have lost 20 brothers and sisters because of the mistakes and our deepest condolences lie with their families. I strongly believe that if the Govt does not react to this heinous act, then it surely attracts criticism. We live in a democracy, and as far as I know KTRTRS is a very proactive and pro student politician & yes Mr. KCR is known to be a firebrand but for a reason and he isn’t a dictator. So instead of blaming the T Govt, I would stress on concentrating first to know the real cause.Some factions are also stating that the film fraternity are “scared” of Mr. KCR and I’d like to say that these people have a great imagination. There is no truth to this. My concern lies primarily in finding the reasons first so we can prevent such an atrocity in the future." Manchu Vishnu said.