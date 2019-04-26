KCR Is Known To Be A Firebrand But Not A Dictator Says Manchu Vishnu || Filmibeat Telugu
హైదరాబాద్లో ఉండే ఏపీ రాజకీయ నాయకులతో పాటు సినిమా వాళ్లు కూడా తెలంగాణ సీఎం కేసీఆర్ అంటే భయపడుతున్నారని, అందుకే వారికి వ్యతిరేకంగా మాట్లాడటానికి ఎవరూ సాహసించడం లేదనే ఆరోపణలు ఉన్నాయి. కొందరు పొలిటీషియన్స్ ఈ విషయంపై బహిరంగ వ్యాఖ్యలు సైతం చేశారు.
ఇటీవల తెలంగాణ ఇంటర్మీడియట్ ఫలితాలు వెల్లడైన తర్వాత 20 మంది విద్యార్థులు ఆత్మహత్యలకు పాల్పడటం, మూల్యాంకనంలో నిర్లక్ష్యం జరిగినట్లు తేలడంతో పలువురు సినీ స్టార్లు స్పందించారు కానీ... సీఎం కేసీఆర్ మీద, తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం మీద ఎలాంటి విమర్శలు చేయలేదు. సినిమా వాళ్లకు కేసీఆర్ అంటే భయం... అందుకే ఎవరూ విమర్శించడం లేదనే వాదనపై మంచి విష్ణు రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారు.
గవర్నమెంట్ స్పందించక పోతే విమర్శించాలి
20 మంది ఇంటర్మీడియట్ విద్యార్థులు ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోవడం విషాదకరం. ఒక తప్పు జరుగడం వల్ల ఇలా జరిగిందనే విషయం తెలిసి బాధ పడ్డాను. వారి కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం. ఇక్కడ ప్రభుత్వం స్పందించకపోతే విమర్శించాల్సిందే. కానీ అలాంటి పరిస్థితులు నాకైతే కనిపించలేదు.
కేసీఆర్ డిక్టేటర్ కాదు
మనం ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో జీవిస్తున్నాం. నాకు చాలా కాలంగా కేటీఆర్ తెలుసు. ఆయన ప్రో యాక్టివ్, ప్రో స్టూడెంట్ పొలిటీషియన్. కేసీఆర్ ఫ్రైర్ బ్రాండ్ అనే విషయం నేను కాదనడం లేదు. కానీ అందుకు కారణం ఉంది. కానీ ఆయన డిక్టేటర్(నియంత) అయితే కాదు. తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని విమర్శించడం కంటే... అసలు తప్పు ఎక్కడ జరిగిందనే విషయం తెలుసుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నాను.
‘‘సినిమా వాళ్లు కేసీఆర్ అంటే భయపడుతున్నారు అంటూ కొందరు ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు. కానీ అందులో ఏ మాత్రం నిజం లేదు. ఇలాంటి ఆరోపణలు కొందరు కావాలని చేస్తున్నారు. ఇంటర్మీడియట్ ఫలితాల విషయంలో తప్పు ఎక్కడ జరిగిందో తెలుసుకోవాలి, భవిష్యత్తులో ఇలాంటివి మళ్లీ జరుగకుండా జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలి. అదే ఇప్పుడు ముఖ్యం.'' అని మంచు విష్ణు తెలిపారు.
మంచు విష్ణు
మంచు విష్ణు సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే... ఆయన హీరోగా నటించిన పొలిటికల్ డ్రామా 'ఓటర్' చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తి చేసుకుని విడుదలకు సిద్దంగా ఉంది. ఎన్నికల తర్వాత ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది. రమా రీల్స్ బ్యానర్పై జి.ఎస్.కార్తీక్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జాన్సుధీర్ పూదోట నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
"It’s unfortunate and horrible that we have lost 20 brothers and sisters because of the mistakes and our deepest condolences lie with their families. I strongly believe that if the Govt does not react to this heinous act, then it surely attracts criticism. We live in a democracy, and as far as I know KTRTRS is a very proactive and pro student politician & yes Mr. KCR is known to be a firebrand but for a reason and he isn’t a dictator. So instead of blaming the T Govt, I would stress on concentrating first to know the real cause.Some factions are also stating that the film fraternity are “scared” of Mr. KCR and I’d like to say that these people have a great imagination. There is no truth to this. My concern lies primarily in finding the reasons first so we can prevent such an atrocity in the future." Manchu Vishnu said.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more