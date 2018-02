 »   » ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ అలాంటోడు.. సెట్లో అలా ఉంటాడు.. కైరా అద్వానీ

English summary

Mahesh Babu's upcoming political drama 'Bharat Ane Nenu', has become one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. Mahesh Babu in the political circle and later becoming the chief minister of the state. The Koratala Siva directorial also marks the debut of ' MS Dhoni ,' fame Kiara Advani in Tollywood. Kiara Advani Calling Mahesh a team player, the actress said that he brought a lot of positive energy to the set.