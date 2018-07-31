తెలుగు
 »   » కియారా అద్వానీ బర్త్‌డే జోష్.. తరలివచ్చిన సినీ ప్రముఖులు

కియారా అద్వానీ బర్త్‌డే జోష్.. తరలివచ్చిన సినీ ప్రముఖులు

    భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రంతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు పరిచయమైన కియారా అద్వానీ తన బర్త్‌డే వేడుక జోష్‌తో జరుపుకున్నది. ఈ రోజు (జూలై 31న) తన 26వ జన్మదినాన్ని సన్నిహితులు, స్నేహితులు, కుటుంబ సభ్యుల మధ్య జరుపుకొన్నారు. ఈ పార్టీకి సిద్ధార్థ్ మల్హోత్రా, అశుతోష్ గోవారికర్, సోఫీ చౌదరీ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు. లస్ట్ స్టోరీస్‌లో నటించిన తన సహనటుడు వికీ కౌశల్ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా నిలిచారు. ఈ వేడుకకు హాజరైన బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు ఎవరంటే..

    కియారా అద్వానీ తన కెరీర్‌ను ఫగ్లీతో ఆరంభించింది. ఆ తర్వాత ఎంఎస్ ధోనిలో నటించడంతో మంచి గుర్తింపు లభించింది. ఆ తర్వాత మెషిన్, భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకులకు చేరువైంది. నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్‌లో లస్ట్ స్టోరీస్‌తో దుమ్మురేపింది.

    బర్త్ డే ఆనందంలో కేక్ కట్ చేస్తున్న కియారా అద్వానీ

    అనిల్ కపూర్ సోదరుడు సంజయ్ కపూర్‌తో కియారా అద్వానీ

    కియారా అద్వానీ జన్మదిన వేడుకకు హాజరైన స్నేహితురాలు సోఫీ చౌదరీ

    కియారా బర్త్ డే ఫంక్షన్‌లో హీరో సిద్దార్థ మల్హోత్రా

    కియారా బర్త్ డే ఫంక్షన్‌లో అలనాటి తార పూనమ్ ధిల్లాన్.. అందంతో దడదడలాడించిన 80 దశకం నాటి హీరోయిన్

    కియారా బర్త్ డే వేడుకలో కనిపించిన బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు డినో మారియా

    కియారా జన్మదిన వేడుకకు హాజరైన అశుతోష్ గోవారికర్ దంపతులు

    బర్త్ డే ఆనందంలో చేతులతో లవ్ సింబల్ చూపిస్తూ ఆనందంలో మునిగిన కియారా అద్వానీ

    English summary
    Kiara Advani’s birthday bash saw her industry pals like Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Sophie Choudhry among others in attendance. On Tuesday Kiara’s 26th birthday party, many young stars and some veteran faces turned up to celebrate with her. Among them was her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 20:37 [IST]
