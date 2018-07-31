Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
kiara advani kiara advani birth day sidharth malhotra sophie choudhry కియారా అద్వానీ కియారా అద్వానీ బర్త్ డే సిద్ధార్థ్ మల్హోత్రా సోఫీ చౌదరీ
English summary
Kiara Advani’s birthday bash saw her industry pals like Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Sophie Choudhry among others in attendance. On Tuesday Kiara’s 26th birthday party, many young stars and some veteran faces turned up to celebrate with her. Among them was her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 20:37 [IST]