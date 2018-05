 »   » తలవంచి నమస్కరిస్తున్నా.. నటనతో ప్రాణాలు తోడేశారు.. నాని, దుల్కర్, విజయ్, సమంత ట్వీట్స్

Watched #Mahanati Last night. What a life Savitri Garu had. And To Nag Ashwin and the team - take a bow. @KeerthyOfficial vere level killing - @Samanthaprabhu2 & @dulQuer super proud of your choices and my admiration! Cinema super hit - super hit kante oka super experience. pic.twitter.com/WdG0hFfyPq

English summary

Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda are playing key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. In this occassion, many celebraties of telugu industry responded on twitter.