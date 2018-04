 »   » ఏప్రిల్ 14న "మహానటి" టీజర్, కీర్తి సురేష్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్

English summary

Much awaited teaser of Mahanati will be out on April 14th. First look of elegant beauty Keerthy Suresh who is reprising legendary actress Savitri in this biopic will also be revealed along with the teaser. The motion poster released yesterday revealing the looks of Vijay Devarakonda as Vijay Antony and Samantha Akkineni as Madhuravani is taking internet by storm. Retro style looks with Vijay sitting on a scooter and Samantha in a sidecar is driving the imagination that this periodic biopic is set to take us back into history.