 »   » హీరోగా ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్న మహేష్ బాబు మేనల్లుడు: దర్శకుడు ఎవరంటే...?

English summary

Mahesh Babu's nephew, Ashok Gallawill soon make his acting debut. Dil Raju will launch the youngster.Krishna Reddy, who made his directorial debut with Sudheer Babu-starrer "Aadu Magaadra Bujji", the only film that he has directed so far, has been assigned with the responsibility of launching Ashok Galla as hero.