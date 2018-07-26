తెలుగు
నెం.1 స్టార్: ఈ విషయంలోనూ మహేష్ బాబు టాప్!

    Mahesh Babu's Wikipedia Page Record

    టాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు మరో రికార్డు నమోదు చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే సోషల్ మీడియాలో అత్యధిక ఫాలోయింగ్ ఉన్న హీరోగా ఆయన వార్తల్లోకి ఎక్కారు. ట్విట్టర్, ఫేస్‌బుక్ లాంటి సోషల్ మీడియా మాధ్యమాల్లో ఆయనకు అత్యధిక ఫాలోవర్స్ ఉన్నారు. తాజాగా ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాత ఎన్‌సైక్లోపీడియా... 'వికీపిడియా' విషయంలోనూ ఆయన కొత్త రికార్డు నమోదు చేశారు. ఈ ఏడాది మహేష్ బాబు వికీపీడియా పేజీని సందర్శించిన వారి సంఖ్య ఇతర టాలీవుడ్ హీరోలందరినీ మించిపోయింది.

    ఈ ఏడాది మహేష్ బాబు వికీపీడియా పేజీని సందర్శించిన వారి సంఖ్య 1,314,299లకు చేరుకుందట. యావరేజ్‌గా రోజుకు 6,443 వ్యూస్ వస్తున్నాయట. ఇతర హీరోలంతా మహేష్ బాబు తర్వాతి స్థానంలోనే ఉన్నారు.

    టాలీవుడ్ స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ వికీపీడియా పేజీకి 1,130,834 వ్యూస్ వచ్చాయి. మహేష్ బాబు తర్వాత ఎక్కువ మంది బన్నీ గురించిన విషయాలను శోధించారు అనడానికి ఈ సంఖ్యే నిదర్శనం.

    రామ్ చరణ్ వికీపీడియా పేజీని సందర్శించిన వారి సంఖ్య 902,823గా ఉంది. టాలీవుడ్లో టాప్ హీరోగా కొనసాగుతున్న రామ్ చరణ్ ఈ విషయంలోనూ టాప్ 3లోనే ఉండటం గమనార్హం.

    ఈ ఏడాది యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ వికీపీడియా పేజీని సందర్శించిన వారి సంఖ్య భారీగానే ఉంది. ఆయన పేజీకి 880,416 వ్యూస్ వచ్చాయి.

    పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వికీపీడియా పేజీని సందర్శించిన వారి సంఖ్య యంగ్ హీరోల కంటే తక్కువా ఉంది. ఆయన పేజీ వ్యూస్ 772,177 మించలేదు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ వికీపీడియా పేజీని సందర్శించిన వారి సంఖ్య 696,892గా ఉంది.

    English summary
    Mahesh Babu’s Wikipedia page has been declared the most viewed page among the rest of the Tollywood stars this year. This year, the Superstar’s Wikipedia page has received 1,314,299 views with an average daily of 6,443 daily views.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 8:12 [IST]
