 »   » నెం.1 స్టార్: ఈ విషయంలోనూ మహేష్ బాబు టాప్!

English summary
Mahesh Babu’s Wikipedia page has been declared the most viewed page among the rest of the Tollywood stars this year. This year, the Superstar’s Wikipedia page has received 1,314,299 views with an average daily of 6,443 daily views.
Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 8:12 [IST]