SSMB28: మొత్తానికి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చిన మహేష్ బాబు.. త్రివిక్రమ్ సినిమా వచ్చేది ఎప్పుడంటే?

The Evergreen Combo of Super Star urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! 🔥



The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug✨



Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023! pic.twitter.com/m4g6m3p9Ad