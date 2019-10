మహేష్ సతీమణి నమ్రత వైరల్ పోస్ట్.. ఆ తోటలో అంటూ అంతా చెప్పేసింది

View this post on Instagram

For all u foodies !! About two days back I visited a restaurant enroute to Vijaywada called ‘raju gari Thota’ ...ate some sensational andhra food 👌👌👌drank some amazing tandoori chai and sealed it with a Meenakshi paan !! It was the best meal I’ve had in a while ... next stop make sure u try this place out !! My favourite so far 👍👍👍