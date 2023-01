Manchu Manoj కొత్త సినిమా పోస్టర్ వైరల్.. ఈ స్టైల్ లో ఎవరు ఊహించి ఉండరు!

It's been a long time since I did any film but I’m blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it’s high time to give back all the Love ❤️



Here’s Announcing my NEXT❤️🚀 #WhatTheFish 🤪🥸🤩🥳😎💫



A crazy film that’ll give you all a CRAZYYYYY experience :) pic.twitter.com/tUx7SofoRu