 »   » డా: టి సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డికి మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పరామర్శ

English summary

Megastar Chiranjeevi has visited Dr.T.Subbaramireddy, who has been admitted knee operation recently obroad, at his residence. Mean while T.S.R. greeted on his 64th birthday. At this time T.S.R. Congratulated Chiranjeevi on his 151st movie ‘SYERAA’ Narasimhareddi teaser, which is released on August 21st. T.S.R hoped that ‘SYE RAA’ would become huge hit, and it would create history at the boxoffice. He also wished presenter Smt . K.Surekha, Producer Maega Powerstar Ramcharan, Director Surendar reddy and entire unit.