 డా: టి సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డికి మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పరామర్శ

డా: టి సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డికి మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పరామర్శ

    కళాబంధు డా: టి. సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డికి ఇటీవల విదేశాలలో మోకాలుకి శస్త్ర చికిత్స జరిగింది. నగరానికి విచ్చేసిన సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డి ని ఆయన స్వగృహంలో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పరామర్శించారు. ఆయన ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని అడిగి తెలుసుకొన్నారు.

    ఈ రోజు (ఆగస్టు 22) చిరంజీవి పుట్టిన రోజు కావడంతో ఆయనకు డా: టి. సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవి తాజా చిత్రం 'సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి' టీజర్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని, సినిమా ఘన విజయం సాధించి చరిత్రలో నిలిచిపోతుందని డా: టి. సుబ్బారామిరెడ్డి ఆకాంక్షించారు.

    Megastar Chiranjeevi visits Dr.T.Subbaramireddy

    అలాగే చిత్ర సమర్పకురాలు శ్రీమతి శ్రీ సురేఖ గారికి, చిత్ర నిర్మాత రాంచరణ్ కు, దర్శకుడు సురేందర్ రెడ్డి కి చిత్ర యూనిట్ సభ్యులందరికీ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. చిరంజీవి పుట్టిన రోజును పురస్కరించుకొని నిర్మాత రాంచరణ్, చిత్ర యూనిట్ సైరా టీజర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ టీజర్‌కు యూట్యూబ్‌లో 12 మిలియన్ల వ్యూస్ రావడం ఓ రికార్డుగా మారింది.

    Megastar Chiranjeevi visits Dr.T.Subbaramireddy

    English summary
    Megastar Chiranjeevi has visited Dr.T.Subbaramireddy, who has been admitted knee operation recently obroad, at his residence. Mean while T.S.R. greeted on his 64th birthday. At this time T.S.R. Congratulated Chiranjeevi on his 151st movie ‘SYERAA’ Narasimhareddi teaser, which is released on August 21st. T.S.R hoped that ‘SYE RAA’ would become huge hit, and it would create history at the boxoffice. He also wished presenter Smt . K.Surekha, Producer Maega Powerstar Ramcharan, Director Surendar reddy and entire unit.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
