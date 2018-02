 »   » శోకసంద్రంలో జాహ్నవి, ఖుషీ.. ఎవరితరం కావడంలేదట.. సంరక్షణను ఎవరు తీసుకొన్నారంటే..

English summary

Janhvi Kapoor inconsolable after Sridevi's death, mentor Karan Johar rushes to support. mentor Karan Johar, who is producing Dhadak, rushed to Janhvi’s Lokhandwala residence last night and brought her to uncle Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. The actress was accompanied by her manager and her friend Reshma Shetty. Although Anil was out of station for a shoot in Chandigarh, the rest of the Kapoor family who were in Mumbai assembled at his Juhu bungalow.