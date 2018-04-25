 »   »  భరత్ అనే నేను ఎంజాయ్ చేశా.. ఒకే వేదికపై ప్రిన్స్, కేటీఆర్ కొరటాల!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has given a thumbs up for Mahesh Babu’s latest flick Bharat Ane Nenu. While the movie is garnering good business at the box office, the content is widely being appreciated by the audience.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 18:30 [IST]