 »   »  భరత్ అనే నేను ఎంజాయ్ చేశా.. ఒకే వేదికపై ప్రిన్స్, కేటీఆర్ కొరటాల!

You guys are in for a surprise! Did an interactive session with good friend @urstrulyMahesh and director @sivakoratala on being in public life and the movie ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ a movie which I personally enjoyed 👍 pic.twitter.com/lF4XqnT7ve

English summary

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has given a thumbs up for Mahesh Babu’s latest flick Bharat Ane Nenu. While the movie is garnering good business at the box office, the content is widely being appreciated by the audience.