భరత్ అనే నేను ఎంజాయ్ చేశా.. ఒకే వేదికపై ప్రిన్స్, కేటీఆర్ కొరటాల!

భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కలెక్షన్ల సునామీని సృష్టిస్తున్నది. అన్నివర్గాల ప్రేక్షకులు ఈ చిత్రంపై ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్‌గా మారిన నేపథ్యంలో తెలంగాణ మంత్రి కేటీ రామారావు భరత్ అనే నేను చూసి మహేష్ నటనను ప్రశంసించారు. విజన్ ఫర్ బెటర్ టుమారో అనే కార్యక్రమంలో మంత్రి కేటీఆర్, ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు, దర్శకుడు కొరటాల శివ ఒకే వేదికపై పాల్గొన్నారు.

సీఎం పాత్ర నచ్చింది

సీఎం పాత్ర నచ్చింది

ఈ చర్చా కార్యక్రమంలో మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రంలో మహేష్‌బాబు పోషించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి పాత్ర నచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రం స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా ఉంది అని కేటీఆర్ వెల్లడించినట్టు సమాచారం.

వచ్చేవారమే ఇంటర్వ్యూ

వచ్చేవారమే ఇంటర్వ్యూ

విజన్ ఫర్ బెటర్ టుమారో కార్యక్రమానికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు వచ్చేవారం ప్రసారం కానున్నది. అయితే ఈ ప్రొగ్రాంకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

మహేష్‌ సర్ఫ్రైజ్ చేశారు

భరత్ అనే నేను సినిమా గురించి, విజన్ ఫర్ బెటర్ టుమారో కార్యక్రమం గురించి మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో స్పందించారు. మహేష్, కొరటాల నన్ను చాలా ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేశారు అని ట్విట్టర్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

భరత్ అనే నేను ఎంజాయ్ చేశాను

నా ప్రియ మిత్రుడు మహేష్‌బాబు, డైరెక్టర్ కొరటాల శివతో ఇంటారాక్టివ్ సెషన్‌లో పాల్గొన్నాను. ప్రజాజీవితంపై తీసిన భరత్ అనే నేను సినిమా చూశాను. నేను చాలా బాగా ఎంజాయ్ చేశాను అని కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేసిన ఫొటోలు

కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేసిన ఫొటోలు

విజన్ ఫర్ బెటర్ టుమారో కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు, కొరటాల శివతో పాల్గొన్న ఫోటోలను ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ పంచుకొన్నారు. ఈ ఫోటోలకు విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has given a thumbs up for Mahesh Babu’s latest flick Bharat Ane Nenu. While the movie is garnering good business at the box office, the content is widely being appreciated by the audience.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
