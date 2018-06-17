 »   » అంజలి ప్రధాన పాత్రలో మరో హిట్ సీక్వెల్.... గీతాంజ‌లి 2

అంజలి ప్రధాన పాత్రలో మరో హిట్ సీక్వెల్.... గీతాంజ‌లి 2

    ప్ర‌ముఖ ర‌చ‌యిత‌, నిర్మాత కోన వెంకట్ సమర్పణలో ఎం.వి.వి. సినిమా బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై రూపొందిన హార‌ర్ కామెడీ చిత్రం గీతాంజ‌లి.. సెన్సేష‌న‌ల్ హిట్ అయిన సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. కోన వెంక‌ట్‌, ఎం.వి.వి.సినిమా హార‌ర్ కామెడీ జోన‌ర్‌లో గీతాంజ‌లితో స‌క్సెస్ సాధించ‌డ‌మే కాదు.. స‌రికొత్త ట్రెండ్ క్రియేట్ చేయ‌డమే కాక.. విజ‌య‌వంత‌మైన ప‌లు హార‌ర్ కామెడీ చిత్రాల‌కు నాంది ప‌లికారు. అలాగే కోన వెంకట్ స్థాపించిన నిర్మాణ సంస్థ కోన పిలిమ్ కార్పొరేష‌న్‌ బ్యాన‌ర్‌లో వ‌చ్చిన అభినేత్రి, నిన్ను కోరి చిత్రాలతో విజయాలు సాధించింది. ఇప్పుడు హ్యాట్రిక్ హిట్ సాదించే దిశ‌గా అడుగులు వేస్తుంది. ఇలా రెండు విజ‌య‌వంత‌మైన సంస్థ‌లు కల‌యిక‌లో ఆది పినిశెట్టి, తాప్సీ, రితిక‌సింగ్ ప్ర‌ధాన తారాగ‌ణంగా నీవెవ‌రో చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం విడుదల కు సిద్దమవుతుంది.

    Geethanjali 2

    వైవిధ్య‌మైన క‌థా చిత్రాల‌తో సినిమాలు చేస్తున్న ఈ రెండు నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌లు కాంబినేష‌న్‌లో రూపొందుతోన్న మ‌రో చిత్రం గీతాంజ‌లి 2. ప్రముఖ న‌టి అంజ‌లి టైటిల్ రోల్‌లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. స్టార్ డాన్స్ మాస్ట‌ర్‌, హీరో, డైరెక్ట‌ర్ ఇలా అన్ని విభాగాల్లో త‌న‌దైన ప్ర‌తిభను నిరూపించుకున్న ఇండియ‌న్ మైకేల్ జాక్స‌న్ ప్ర‌భుదేవా ఈ సినిమా వివ‌రాల‌ను త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారా తెలియ‌జేసి యూనిట్‌కు అభినంద‌న‌లు తెలిపారు. త్వరలో మొదలు కానున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి భారతీయ సంతతి కి చెందిన ఒక అమెరికన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రం థ్రిల్ల‌ర్ కామెడీ జోన‌ర్‌లో రూపొంద‌నుంది. త్వర‌లోనే మ‌రిన్ని వివరాలను త్వరలోనే తెలియ చేస్తామని చిత్ర నిర్మాతల్లో ఒకరైన కోనవెంకట్ తెలిపారు.

    It's known how big a hit was the horror-comedy 'Geethanjali' (2014), which came in the presentation of prominent writer-turned-producer Kona Venkat and the production of MVV Cinema. The Anjali-starrer not only became a box-office success but also acted as a trendsetter for more films in the genre. Kona Venkat later produced the successful 'Abhinetri' (2016) and 'Ninnu Kori' (2017) on his Kona Film Corporation (KFC) in the following years. KFC is looking forward to delivering a hat-trick with the under-production entertainer 'Neevevaro', starring Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh in lead roles.
