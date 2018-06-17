English summary

It's known how big a hit was the horror-comedy 'Geethanjali' (2014), which came in the presentation of prominent writer-turned-producer Kona Venkat and the production of MVV Cinema. The Anjali-starrer not only became a box-office success but also acted as a trendsetter for more films in the genre. Kona Venkat later produced the successful 'Abhinetri' (2016) and 'Ninnu Kori' (2017) on his Kona Film Corporation (KFC) in the following years. KFC is looking forward to delivering a hat-trick with the under-production entertainer 'Neevevaro', starring Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh in lead roles.