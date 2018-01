 »   » ‘నా నువ్వే’ టీజర్: కళ్యాణ్ రామ్-తమన్నా జోడీ భలేగా ఉందే...

English summary

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's and Tamannah are playing the lead roles in a romantic action thriller that is being directed by renowned ad film maker Jayendra. The movie has been titled "Naa Nuvve" and the first glimpse from the film has been revealed today, to an overwhelmingly positive reception. The movie promises to be a complete makeover for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and it is being made with top notch technical values. Famous cinematographer PC Sreeram is handling the camera while the award winning Sharreth is composing the music.