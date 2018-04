English summary

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Tamannah are playing the lead roles in the romantic thriller ""Naa Nuvve", that has been directed by renowned ad film maker Jayendra. The movie's post production work has been completed and it is gearing up for a release in the last week of May. The promo of the first song from the film, titled "Chiniki Chiniki", will be released on Wednesday (18th April) at 5pm. This song is expected to be a special highlight of the film, according to the makers.