 »   » ఆసక్తి రేకెత్తిస్తున్న ఆది పినిశెట్టి ‘నీవెవరో’ టీజర్

ఆసక్తి రేకెత్తిస్తున్న ఆది పినిశెట్టి ‘నీవెవరో’ టీజర్

Posted By:
    ఆది పినిశెట్టి, తాప్సీ, రితికా సింగ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'నీవెవరో'. హరినాథ్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. కోన ఫిల్మ్ కార్పొరేషన్, ఎంవీవీ సినిమా సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం టీజర్ ఆదివారం విడుదల చేశారు.

    'మూడు నగరాలు.. రెండు ప్రేమకథలు.. ఒక్క సంఘటన' అంటూ హీరో ఆది చెప్పే డైలాగుతో మొదలైన టీజర్ ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉంది. సస్పెన్స్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా ఈ సినిమా ఉంటుందని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    'ఇది ప్రమాదం కాదు సర్‌.. ఇది హత్య' అనే డైలాగ్స్ ఉండటం బట్టి ఈ మూవీ ఒక హత్యోదంతం చుట్టూ తిరుగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది. 'ఈ ప్రపంచంలో ప్రతి సమస్యకు సమాధానం ఏదో ఒక రూపంలో వస్తుంది. నాకు ఏ రూపంలో వస్తుందో చూడాలి' అంటూ ఆది పినిశెట్టి చెప్పిన డైలాగులు ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి.

    Neevevaro Movie Teaser

    'వీడ్ని స్కెచ్‌ వేసి చంపింది అమెరికా ప్రెసిడెంట్ డొనాల్డ్‌‌ ట్రంప్‌, నార్త్‌ కొరియా ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కిమ్‌. కిమ్‌ అయినా.. ట్రంప్‌ అయినా లోపలేసి కుమ్ముతా' అంటూ వెన్నెల కిషోర్ ఫన్నీ పోలీస్ పాత్రలో ప్రేక్షకులను నవ్విస్తాడని అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. టీజర్‌పై మీరూ ఓ లుక్కేయండి మరి.

    English summary
    Neevevaro Movie Teaser. Kona Venkat presents #Neevevaro 2018 Latest Telugu movie ft. Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh. Music composed by Achu Rajamani, and Prasan. Directed by Harinath and produced by MVV Satyanarayana under MVV Cinema banner in association with Kona Film Corporation.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 17:57 [IST]
