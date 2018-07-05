తెలుగు
 'మనదేశం' సందర్భం‌తో ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ప్రారంభం!

‘మనదేశం’ సందర్భం‌తో ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ప్రారంభం!

Posted By:
    మహానటుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి నందమూరి తారక రామారావు జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న బయోపిక్ 'ఎన్టీఆర్' షూటింగ్ గురువారం(జులై 5)న ప్రారంభమైంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఎన్టీఆర్ తనయుడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ టైటిల్ రోల్ లో కనిపించబోతున్నారు.

    స్వర్గీయ నందమూరి తారకరామారావు తన మొదటి సినిమా రంగప్రవేశం 'మనదేశం' సినిమాతో జరిగింది. మనదేశం సినిమా చిత్రీకరణలో ఎన్టీఆర్ చెప్పిన డైలాగ్ బాలకృష్ణ చెప్పారు. ఈ సీన్లో ఎన్టీఆర్ పోషించిన పోలీస్ ఇన్స్పెక్టర్ పాత్రలో బాలకృష్ణ కనిపించనున్నారు.

    NTR Biopic shooting begins with ‘Manadesam’ movie scene

    అభిమానులను ఉద్దేశించి ఎన్టీఆర్ స్వయంగా 1975లో ఒక ఉత్తరం రాయడం జరిగింది. "అభిమానమును మించిన ధనము, ఆదరమును మించిన పెన్నిధి, ఈ లోకమున లేదు. ఇందరి సోదరుల ప్రేమానురాగములను పంచుకోగలుగుట ఈ జన్మకు నేను పొందిన వరం. మీకు సదా ఋణపడ్డట్టే. నాడు నేడు 'మనదేశం' తోనే చరిత్రకు శ్రీకారం. నా శుభాకాంక్షలు, సోదరుడు రామారావు" అని ఎన్టీఆర్ రాసిన ఉత్తరాన్ని నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, డైరెక్టర్ క్రిష్ గుర్తుచేసుకున్నారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా వారు తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల ఆధర అభిమానాలు కోరుకున్నారు. 'మనదేశం' చిత్ర సీన్స్ తో షూటింగ్ స్టార్ట్ చేసినట్లు బాలకృష్ణ, క్రిష్ తెలిపారు.

    నటీనటులు:
    నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, విద్యాబాలన్
    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:
    డైరెక్టర్: క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి
    నిర్మాతలు: సాయి కొర్రపాటి, విష్ణు ఇందురి
    మ్యూజిక్: ఎం.ఎం.కీరవాణి
    కెమెరామెన్: వి.ఎస్. జ్ఞాన శేఖర్
    డైలాగ్స్: సాయి మాధవ్ బుర్రా
    లిరిక్స్: సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి
    ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైనర్: సాహి సురేష్
    కాస్ట్యూమ్ డిజైనర్: ఐశ్వర్య రాజీవ్
    పి. ఆర్.ఓ: వంశీశేఖర్

    బాలకృష్ణ

    English summary
    This is a historic day as the most anticipated biopic has hit the floors. The film on legendary actor NT Rama Rao has commenced its shoot on Thursday and on this occasion, a still of Balakrishna who is reprising the title role is released. Guess what, the shoot of biopic has started off in the same manner as NTR’s first day of shoot back during his debut with the film ‘Manadesam’ and Balakrishna is seen exactly as his father who essayed the role of British Inspector. NBK has rendered the exact same dialogues on the first day of NTR in Manadesam Along with the still, a hand written note of the great NTR, dated back in the year 1975 is also made public. In this letter, NTR states that he is truly humbled by the love and affection of Telugu people showering on him and for life he would be indebted to them. Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Krish Jagarlamudi too sought the blessings of Telugu audience on this occasion.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 20:05 [IST]
