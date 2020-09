మీ మానవత్వం మాటలకు అందనిది.. అల్లు అర్జున్, దిల్‌ రాజు, ‘మైత్రీ’ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ కృతజ్ఞతలు!

English summary

Pawan Kalyan shows gratitude who helps family members of deceased in Chittoor tragic accident. Pawan tweeted that, My heartfelt thanks Folded hands to Sri alluarjun, Sri Dil Raju garu’ SVC_official, Sri Ravi garu & Sri Naveen garu for standing by the families of deceased, by giving 6 lakhs( 2lakhs to each). My Good wishes to you.