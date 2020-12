ఇష్టమైన దర్శకుడితో పవన్ మరో సినిమా..  ఎన్నికలకు ముందే అవినీతిపై.. 

English summary

The Tollywood industry has missed a lot of films due for release this year. Plans all changed at once with the corona braking at 20 to 20 speed. There are a lot of mega hero movies to be released this year. First Acharya Cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi, the film is set to release in 2020 in a combination of fights. The shooting had to be postponed to next year as the corona arrived less than halfway through.