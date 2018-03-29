 »   »  పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పోలండ్ అభిమాని బుజ్జిగాడి సినిమా వస్తోంది!

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పోలండ్ అభిమాని బుజ్జిగాడి సినిమా వస్తోంది!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ 'అజ్ఞాతవాసి' విడుదల సమయంలో కొడకా కోటేశ్వర్ రావు పాట పాడుతూ పోలండ్‌కు చెందిన బుల్లి అభిమాని ఒకరు సోషల్ మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందు. 8 ఏళ్ల జెబిగ్స్ బుజ్జి అనే ఈ కుర్రాడు ముద్దుగా పాడిన పాటకు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కూడా ఫిదా అయిపోయి సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా స్పందించడం హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది.

'అజ్ఞాతవాసి' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ప్లాపవ్వడంతో ఈ బుజ్జిగాడి టాపిక్ కూడా కనుమరుగైంది. తాజాగా మరోసారి ఈ బుజ్జిగాడు సోషల్ మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయ్యాడు. త్వరలో ఈ బుజ్జిగాడు ప్రధాన పాత్రలో ఓ ఫిల్మ్ రాబోతోంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా అనౌన్స్ చేశారు.


త్వరలో నేను 'పాపం పసివాడు' అనే ఫిల్మ్‌లో ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటించబోతున్నాను. పూర్తి వివరాల త్వరలో ప్రకటిస్తాం. ఈ సినిమా గురించి మీరు ఏమనుకుంటున్నారో అభిప్రాయాలు వెల్లడించండి అని బుజ్జిగాడు పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ ఫిల్మ్ స్టోరీని సత్యదేవ్ జంగా రాసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

ఇప్పటి వరకు చాలా మంది పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ స్టార్ ఇమేజ్ ఉపయోగించుకుని వెలుగులోకి వచ్చారు. ఇపుడు అదే దారిలో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న ఈ పోలండ్ బుజ్జిగాడికి కూడా మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తోంది.

English summary
It is to be remembered that Zbigs Bujji sang Kodaka Koteswara Rao song with his cute foreign accent and impressed all the PK fans. He tweeted that "This is my first REAL poster of the film IN WHICH I will be playing the LEAD is the TITLE of the film. Details of this film will be released sooner than soon. Wil keep you posted... Say what guys think of the poster. Pls give UR impressions. Cheers. Zbigs Bujji."
Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu