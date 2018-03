English summary

Earlier, Pooja Hegde had missed chances to teaming up with Prabhas for the much-anticipated film Saaho. However, Pooja couldn't bag the film. Nevertheless, according to latest reports, she has gotten a chance to work with the Baahubali actor again. According to a reports, Pooja will next be seen romancing Prabhas in a romantic film, which will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The actress confirmed the report. The film is expected to go on floors in mid 2018.