 »   »  చేతికి మంగళసూత్రం: పెళ్లి రూమర్స్ మీద క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన ప్రియాంక చోప్రా

English summary

Priyanka Chopra sent netizens into a tizzy when she posted a picture of herself wearing what looked like a mangalsutra on her wrist. Soon, rumours of her getting married in secret began doing the rounds. She took to Twitter to share a close-up picture of the 'mangalsutra', which was revealed to be an evil eye bracelet. "Hahahah! heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I'll tell u when I get married and it won't be a secret! Lol (sic)," Priyanka captioned it.