 »   » రాజమౌళి సినిమా కథ అది కాదు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన దానయ్య.. రూమర్లకు చెక్!

రాజమౌళి సినిమా కథ అది కాదు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన దానయ్య.. రూమర్లకు చెక్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాహుబలి ఘన విజయం తర్వాత దర్శక ధీరుడు రాజమౌళిపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. తన తదుపరి చిత్రాన్ని జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్, రాంచరణ్‌తో కలిసి ఓ మల్టీ స్టారర్ చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించే పనిలో ఉన్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి వర్కింగ్ టైటిల్‌గా ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ అని వ్యవహారిస్తున్నారు. అయితే ఈ చిత్ర కథ, బడ్జెట్, నటీనటులపై అనేక కథనాలు వెలుగుచూస్తున్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్య ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ స్టోరీపై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు.

    కథపై అనేక రూమర్లు

    కథపై అనేక రూమర్లు

    రాజమౌళి రూపొందించే మల్టీస్టారర్ చిత్రం పునర్జన్మ కథతో తెరకెక్కనున్నదనే వార్తలు వినిపించాయి. అలాగే హిందీలో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన షారుక్, సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ చిత్రం కరణ్ అర్జున్‌ను రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నారనే మరో మాట మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొట్టింది. అయితే వాటిపై రాజమౌళి ఎలాంటి స్పందన వ్యక్తం చేయకపోవడం గమనార్హం.

    మరో నెలలో పూర్తి క్లారిటీ

    మరో నెలలో పూర్తి క్లారిటీ

    ఇలా ఒక్కోరకంగా వార్తలు వస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్య ఇటీవల మీడియాకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఓ ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయాన్ని వెల్లడించారు. మీడియాలో వస్తున్న వార్తలో వాస్తవం లేదు. ఆ సినిమా కథ గురించి ఇప్పుడు చెప్పడం భావ్యం కాదు. మరో నెలలో కథ, ఇతర విషయాల గురించి పూర్తి క్లారిటీ వస్తుంది అని అన్నారు.

    2020 వేసవిలో రిలీజ్

    2020 వేసవిలో రిలీజ్

    రాజమౌళితో రూపొందించే సినిమా షూటింగ్‌ అక్టోబర్‌లో ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. 2020 వేసవిలో సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నాం. చరణ్, ఎన్టీఆర్ తప్ప మిగితా పాత్రలకు ఎవరినీ ఎంపిక చేయలేదు అని డీవీవీ దానయ్య వెల్లడించారు. ఇటీవల భరత్ అనే నేను లాంటి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ చిత్రాన్ని ఆయన నిర్మించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    మల్టీస్టారర్ బడ్జెట్ 300 కోట్లు

    మల్టీస్టారర్ బడ్జెట్ 300 కోట్లు

    రాంచరణ్, ఎన్టీఆర్, రాజమౌళి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే చిత్రం బడ్జెట్ మాత్రం రూ.300 కోట్లు. ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. కథపై విజయేంద్ర ప్రసాద్ కసర్తతు చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభానికి ముందు ప్రెస్ మీట్ పెట్టి అధికారికంగా వివరాలను వెల్లడిస్తామని డీవీవీ దానయ్య చెప్పారు.

    English summary
    After Baahubali's stupendous success, a lot is being expected from director SS Rajamouli and writer Vijayendra Prasad. When it was announced that Rajamouli's next flick, tentatively titled RRR, will bring Ram Charan and Jr NTR together. producer DVV Danayya, in an interview to a daily, stated, "These stories are completely untrue. It's too early to reveal anything, and a clear picture will emerge in a month's time."
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 19:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue