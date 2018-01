 »   » పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌, బాలయ్యతో పోటీ.. నా రేంజ్ ఏమిటంటే.. రాజ్ తరుణ్ (ఇంటర్వ్యూ)

English summary

After delivering Super Hit's like 'Ra Randoi Veduka Chuddam','Hello' in 2017, Annapurna Studios is getting ready with Youthful Entertainer 'Rangula Raatnam' starring Raj Tharun, Chitra Shukla as lead pair, Introducing Shree Ranjani as Director. Filmmis currently undergoing it's censor formalities. Filmmis getting ready to release worldwide on January 14th. On this occasion Hero Raj Tharun interacted with media in a press meet held at Annapurna 7 acres.