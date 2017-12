 »   » రజనీకాంత్ నిర్ణయం భేష్, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ అదే దారిలో నడవాలి: వర్మ

English summary

"Rajnikanth’s political entry is the event of the century ..His stance and the way he spoke of his decision to start a party made Rajni look a thousand times more thundering than even the best of his super star on screen persona. I really wish P K also will have the same courage and confidence as the Thalaiva and contest in all the assembly seats like Rajnikant is doing in T N. PK is bound to sweep all the seats." RGV tweeted.