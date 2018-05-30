 »   » అఖిల్ మాజీ ప్రేయసి పెళ్లిలో హంగామా.. రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన ఫొటోలు వైరల్!

English summary

Akkineni Akhil's Ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal is going to enter the wedlock soon with Anindith Reddy, the grandson of Apollo hospitals chairman and founder Pratap C Reddy. Shriya Bhupal was supposed to the knot with Akhil Akkineni but the wedding was called off because of several unknown reasons. Mega Power star Ram Charan Spotted At Akhil Akkineni's Ex-Fiancee Shriya's Pre-Wedding Party with Upasan Kamineni.