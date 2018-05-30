 »   » అఖిల్ మాజీ ప్రేయసి పెళ్లిలో హంగామా.. రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన ఫొటోలు వైరల్!

అఖిల్ మాజీ ప్రేయసి పెళ్లిలో హంగామా.. రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన ఫొటోలు వైరల్!

    అఖిల్ అక్కినేని మాజీ ప్రేయసి శ్రీయా భూపాల్, అపోలో హాస్పిటల్ అధినేత ప్రతాప్‌రెడ్డి మనవడు అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి వివాహం ప్యారిస్‌లో ఘనంగా జరిగింది. డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్‌గా జరిగిన ఈ పెళ్లికి కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, అతిసన్నిహితులు మాత్రమే హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ పెళ్లికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

    పెళ్లికి ముందు జరిగిన కార్యక్రమంలో అనిందిత్ రెడ్డితో కలిసి శ్రీయాభూపాల్ ఇలా ఫోటోకు ఫోజిచ్చారు. ఎరుపు రంగు బ్రౌన్‌లో శ్రీయా మెరిసి అందరినీ ఆకట్టుకున్నారు.

    పెళ్లి కుమారుడు, తన కజిన్‌ అనిందిత్ రెడ్డితో రాంచరణ్ సతీమణి ఉపాసన. తన సోదరుడి పెళ్లి కోసం రాంచరణ్‌తో ఉపాసన ప్యారిస్‌కు వెళ్లారు.

    వివాహానికి ముందు జరిగే కార్యక్రమం సందర్భంగా చిన్నారి పిల్లలతో సరదాగా ఆడుకొంటున్న పెళ్లి కూతురు శ్రీయాభూపాల్.

    శ్రీయా భూపాల్, అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి వివాహానికి రాంచరణ్, ఆయన సతీమణి ఉపాసన కామినేని హాజరయ్యారు. ఆ సందర్భంగా అతిథులతో కలిసి ఫోటోకు ఫోజిచ్చిన మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్.

    శ్రీయాభూపాల్ ఫ్యాషన్ డిజైనర్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్నారు. బాలీవుడ్ తారలు అలియాభట్, శ్రద్ధాకపూర్, రాధికా ఆప్టేలాంటి తారలకు దుస్తులు డిజైన్ చేస్తారు. శ్రీయా సోమ్ అనే బ్రాండ్ కంపెనీకి ఆమె యాజమాని. గతంలో అఖిల్ అక్కినేనితో నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగి పెళ్లి వాయిదా పడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    పెళ్లి కుమారుడు అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి ప్రముఖ వ్యాపారవేత్త, చేవెళ్ల ఎంపీ కొండా విశ్వేశ్వర్‌రెడ్డికి కుమారుడు. ఈ వివాహానికి చేవెళ్ల నియోజకవర్గంలోని సర్పంచులందరీని ఆహ్వానించినట్టు సమాచారం. పెళ్లికి హాజరైన మహిళలందరికీ ఖరీదైన గద్వాల పట్టు చీరలను బహుకరించనున్నారు.

    Akkineni Akhil's Ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal is going to enter the wedlock soon with Anindith Reddy, the grandson of Apollo hospitals chairman and founder Pratap C Reddy. Shriya Bhupal was supposed to the knot with Akhil Akkineni but the wedding was called off because of several unknown reasons. Mega Power star Ram Charan Spotted At Akhil Akkineni's Ex-Fiancee Shriya's Pre-Wedding Party with Upasan Kamineni.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 14:44 [IST]
