 »   » ‘శ్రీవిష్ణు అయితే ఆశ.. బాలయ్య అనుకుంటే అత్యాశ’

English summary

Inthalo ennenni vinthalo movie has stepped into 2nd week in the hari hara chalana chitra banner which is released on april6th. This movie is getting huge response i both andhra pradesh and telangana. Producer Rammohan Rao was inaugurated the press meet on this occasion. On this occation Producer Ram Mohan Rao Ippili said that.. team "inthalo ennenni vinthalo" enjoying the film success only beacause of our media friends.