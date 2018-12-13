 »   » బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్: చంద్రబాబు పాత్రలో రానా న్యూలుక్

English summary

Rana Daggubati Birthday Wishes new poster as Nara Chandrababu Naidu From NTR Biopic released. N.T.R. Kathanayakudu is an upcoming Indian Telugu language, biographical drama film based on the real life of N. T. Rama Rao, produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati Ranganatha, Vishnu Induri under NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, and Vibri Media banners and directed by Krish. It is the first movie in the two part biographical movie series based on the life of former movie star and politician N. T. Rama Rao. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the role of N. T. Rama Rao, his father and Vidya Balan as Basavatarakam, N. T. Rama Rao's first wife, this film marking her debut in Telugu.