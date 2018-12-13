తెలుగు
 »   » బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్: చంద్రబాబు పాత్రలో రానా న్యూలుక్

బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్: చంద్రబాబు పాత్రలో రానా న్యూలుక్

By
    ఎన్టీ రామారావు జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న బయోపిక్‌లో దగ్గుబాటి రానా కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇందులో ఆయన ఎన్టీఆర్ అల్లుడు, ఏపీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. డిసెంబర్ 14న రానా పుట్టినరోజును పురస్కరించుకుని ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి రానా న్యూ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    ఇందులో రానా సీరియస్ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తున్నాడు. మరి సినిమాలో ఏ సందర్భంలో ఈ సీరియస్ సీన్ వస్తుందో తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. ఈ పోస్టర్‌కు అభిమానుల నుంచి అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వస్తోంది. ఇందులో రానా లుక్ 80ల్లో చంద్రబాబును చూసినట్లే ఉంది అంటున్నారు ఫ్యాన్స్.

    బాలయ్యకు ఇంతకు ముందు 'గౌతమీపుత్ర శాతకర్ణి' లాంటి భారీ విజయాన్ని అందించిన దర్శకుడు క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. 'ఎన్టీఆర్- క‌థానాయ‌కుడు'.. 'ఎన్టీఆర్- మ‌హానాయ‌కుడు'గా రెండు భాగాలుగా జనవరి 9, జనవరి 24వ తేదీల్లో ఈ బయోపిక్ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    Rana Daggubati Birthday Wishes new poster as Nara Chandrababu Naidu From NTR Biopic

    డిసెంబర్ 16న ట్రైలర్, డిసెంబర్ 21న ఆడియో వేడుక నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. బాలయ్య కెరీర్లోనే అత్యంత ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందిన చిత్రమిది. పైగా తన తండ్రి జీవితం ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న బయోపిక్ కావడంతో ఆయన ఈ సినిమాపై ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ద పెట్టారు.

    విద్యాబాల‌న్, నంద‌మూరి క‌ళ్యాణ్ రామ్, రానా ద‌గ్గుపాటి, సుమంత్, ర‌కుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, లెజెండ‌రీ కైకాల స‌త్య‌నారాయ‌ణ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీల‌క‌పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కీరవాణి సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా, జ్ఞాన‌శేఖ‌ర్ ఈ చిత్రానికి సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, సాయి కొర్రపాటి, విష్ణు వర్దన్ ఇందూరి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Rana Daggubati Birthday Wishes new poster as Nara Chandrababu Naidu From NTR Biopic released. N.T.R. Kathanayakudu is an upcoming Indian Telugu language, biographical drama film based on the real life of N. T. Rama Rao, produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati Ranganatha, Vishnu Induri under NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, and Vibri Media banners and directed by Krish. It is the first movie in the two part biographical movie series based on the life of former movie star and politician N. T. Rama Rao. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the role of N. T. Rama Rao, his father and Vidya Balan as Basavatarakam, N. T. Rama Rao's first wife, this film marking her debut in Telugu.
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 20:12 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

