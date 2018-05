English summary

With an​ undefeated record of over 5000 bouts, Kodi Rammurthy Naidu was awarded the title of ​'Indian Hercules and 'Kalayuga Bhima' by King George. ​The young Kaliyuga Bhima rose like a phoenix in the early 1900’s, when the British Empirical rule was firmly established in India. He was a brave-heart who fought his battles from a sports ring. Wrestling and bodybuilding were natural passions that spurred him to become the undefeated champion of the wrestling world and fueled India’s independence movement.