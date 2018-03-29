 »   » ఆ హీరోయిన్ కోసం రూ. 10 లక్షలు ఎక్కువే ఇస్తా: రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

ఆ హీరోయిన్ కోసం రూ. 10 లక్షలు ఎక్కువే ఇస్తా: రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

RGV Talks About Heroine Casted In Kanada Movie Tagaru

దర్శకుడు రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మకు ఎవరైనా నచ్చితే వారిని ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా తెగ పొగిడేస్తుంటారు. తాజాగా ఓ కన్నడ చిత్రం చూసిన తర్వాత ఆ చిత్రంలో నటించిన హీరోయిన్, దర్శకుడిపై ఆయన ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించారు.

టగరు

టగరు

కన్నడ స్టార్ శివరాజ్ కుమార్ హీరోగా రూపొందిన చిత్రం ‘టగరు'. ఈ చిత్రానికి సూరి దర్శకత్వం వహించగా మాన్విత హరీష్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. సినిమా చూసిన అనంతరం వర్మ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందిస్తూ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

నా నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ హీరోయిన్ ఆవిడే

నా నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ హీరోయిన్ ఆవిడే

‘టగరు' హీరోయిన్ మాన్విత హరీష్ నాకు ఎంతగానో నచ్చింది. ఆమె మామూలు హీరోయిన్ కాదు. అద్భుతంగా నటించింది. ‘టగరు' తర్వాత ఆమెను నా సినిమాలో హీరోయిన్‌గా ఎంపిక చేసుకోవడం జరిగింది అని వర్మ తెలిపారు.

ఆమె అడిగిన దానికంటే 10 లక్షలు ఎక్కువే

ఆమె అడిగిన దానికంటే 10 లక్షలు ఎక్కువే

ఆమె నా సినిమాలో నటించడానికి ఎంత రెమ్యూనరేషన్ ఇవ్వడానికైనా సిద్ధమే. ఆమె అడిగిన దానికంటే రూ. 10 లక్షలు ఎక్కువే ఇస్తాను. ‘టగరు' దర్శకుడు సూరి కూడా నేను తర్వాత నిర్మించబోయే సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించాలని రిక్వెస్ట్ చేస్తున్నట్లు వర్మ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ ప్రస్తుతం నాగార్జునతో ‘ఆఫీసర్' అనే సినిమా చేస్తున్నారు. మేలో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది. దీంతో పాటు అఖిల్ హీరోగా చేసే సినిమాకు కూడా తాను దర్శకత్వం వహించబోతున్నట్లు వర్మ వెల్లడించారు.

రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ
English summary
"After seeing #Tagaru i signed ManvithaHarish by giving a token advance but with a commitment that I will pay her 10 lakhs more than whatever she will demand as her final remuneration ..I also requested director Suri to do a film produced by me. So proud to have a selfie with #Tagaru ‘s visionary director Suri,it’s sparkling heroine ManvithaHarish and the handsomely menacing villain Dhananjayaka." RGV tweeted,
Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu