రంగస్థలం చిత్రంలో రామలక్ష్మీగా గ్రామీణ యువతిపాత్రలో సమంత అక్కినేని అదరగొట్టింది. పల్లెటూరు వాతావరణం పరిచయం లేకపోయినా పల్లెటూరి పిల్ల పాత్రలో ఒదిగిపోయింది. రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్రపై విమర్శకులు ప్రశంసల కురిపిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో సమంత కొత్త లుక్‌లో మెరిసింది. రంగస్థలం సినిమా సక్సెస్ మీట్‌లో ఆమె ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా నిలిచింది.

ఇటీవలే నాగచైతన్యతో అమెరికాలో విహారయాత్ర చేసొచ్చిన సమంత.. సరికొత్త గెటప్‌తో సందడి చేసింది. కన్నడలో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన యూటర్న్ రీమేక్ కోసం సమంత మోడరన్ అమ్మాయిగా మారిపోయింది. రంగస్థలం సక్సెస్ మీట్‌కు హాజరైన సమంత తన లుక్‌తో అందర్నీ ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. అద్భుతమైన రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్రను ఇచ్చిన సుకుమార్‌కు ఈ సందర్బంగా థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పింది.

రంగస్థలం సక్సెస్ మీట్‌లోని సమంత ఫోటోలు ఓ ఫ్యాన్ పేజ్‌‌లో సందడి చేశాయి. సమంత నవ్వులో నిజాయితీ ఉంటుంది. స్వచ్చమైన హృదయం కారణంగానే ఆ నవ్వు కనిపిస్తుంది. పసిపిల్లలా నవ్వేతీరు నాకు ఆల్‌టైమ్ ఫేవరేట్ అని ఉన్న పోస్టు సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ రేపుతున్నది.

Samantha was last seen in Rangasthalam playing a village belle called Ramalaxmi. Despite not being familiar with rural areas, Samantha still did justice to the role, and her performance was widely appreciated. Now, the actress has donned a new avatar, which is completely different from the role of Ramalaxmi. For her upcoming Tamil and Telugu remakes of hit film U Turn, the actress is now sporting a trendy and chic look.
Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
