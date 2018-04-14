Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Samantha was last seen in Rangasthalam playing a village belle called Ramalaxmi. Despite not being familiar with rural areas, Samantha still did justice to the role, and her performance was widely appreciated. Now, the actress has donned a new avatar, which is completely different from the role of Ramalaxmi. For her upcoming Tamil and Telugu remakes of hit film U Turn, the actress is now sporting a trendy and chic look.
Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 15:33 [IST]