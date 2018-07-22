తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » సమంత "యూ టర్న్" ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్

సమంత "యూ టర్న్" ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    సమంత అక్కినేని ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న "యూ టర్న్" ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదలైంది. పవన్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ మిస్టరీ థ్రిల్లర్‌ మూవీలో సమంత ఇన్వెస్టిగేటివ్ జర్నలిస్ట్‌గా కనిపించబోతోంది.

    యూటర్న్ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన టాకీ పార్ట్ పూర్తయింది. పాటల చిత్రీకరణతో మొత్తం పూర్తవుతుంది. ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఆది పినిశెట్టి పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్‌గా పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నాకగ. రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, భూమిక చావ్లా కీలకపాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    Samantha ‘U Turn’ First Look

    కన్నడలో హిట్టయిన 'యూ టర్న్' చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో అదే పేరుతో రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో భూమిక దెయ్యం పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నట్లు సమాచారం. నటన పరంగా ప్రాధాన్యం ఉన్న మూవీ కావడంతో సమంత ఈ మూవీ చేయడానికి ఒప్పుకుందట.

    తారాగణం:
     సమంత, ఆది పినిశెట్టి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, భూమిక చావ్లా తదితరులు..

    సాంకేతికవర్గం:
     కథ-దర్శకత్వం: పవన్ కుమార్
    నిర్మాతలు; శ్రీనివాస చిట్టూరి-రాంబాబు బండారు
    నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు: శ్రీనివాసా సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్ & వివై కంబైన్స్
    సంగీతం: పూర్ణచంద్ర తేజస్వి
    ఛాయాగ్రహణం: నికేత్ బొమ్మి
    కళ: ఏ.ఎస్.ప్రకాష్
    కూర్పు: సురేష్ అరుముగమ్

    సమంత అక్కినేని

    English summary
    The first look of actress Samantha Akkineni from her upcoming mystery thriller ‘U Turn’ is unveiled. Samantha is seen in a serious look which suits her role from the movie. She is playing an investigative journalist in the movie. Pawan Kumar is directing ‘U Turn’ and the talkie part of the shoot has been wrapped up. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty in a police officer role while Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla in key supporting roles.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue