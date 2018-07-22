 »   » సమంత "యూ టర్న్" ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్

English summary

The first look of actress Samantha Akkineni from her upcoming mystery thriller ‘U Turn’ is unveiled. Samantha is seen in a serious look which suits her role from the movie. She is playing an investigative journalist in the movie. Pawan Kumar is directing ‘U Turn’ and the talkie part of the shoot has been wrapped up. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty in a police officer role while Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla in key supporting roles.