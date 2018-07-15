తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » వారు నన్ను చంపేస్తారు, వీరి నుండైనా కాపాడండి సర్: కేసీఆర్‌కు శ్రీరెడ్డి విన్నపం

వారు నన్ను చంపేస్తారు, వీరి నుండైనా కాపాడండి సర్: కేసీఆర్‌కు శ్రీరెడ్డి విన్నపం

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్, సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో మహిళలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న సమస్యలపై పోరాడుతున్న శ్రీరెడ్డి.... పలువురు తెలుగు సినిమా స్టార్లు, దర్శకులు, నిర్మాతలు అవకాశాలు ఇప్పిస్తామని చెప్పి ఎంతో మంది అమ్మాయిల జీవితాలతో ఆడుకున్నారంటూ, అందులో తానూ ఉన్నానంటూ సంచలన విషయాలు బయటపెడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తెలుగుతో పాటు తమిళ సినీ స్టార్లపై కూడా ఆమె ఆరోపణలు చేశారు. తాజాగా శ్రీరెడ్డి తెలంగాణ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్‌ను రిక్వెస్ట్ చేస్తూ చేసిన ఫేస్‌బుక్ పోస్ట్ చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    రాజకీయ నాయకులు కూడా ఉన్నారు

    రాజకీయ నాయకులు కూడా ఉన్నారు

    ‘గౌరవనీయులైన సీఎం కేసీఆర్ సర్. ఇప్పటికైనా స్పందించండి. ఎన్నిరోజులు మేము ఈ బాధలు పడాలి. డ్రగ్స్ అలవాటు, హీరోయిన్స్‌తో పడుకునే వారిలో రాజకీయ నాయకులు కూడా ఉన్నారు' అని శ్రీరెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

    అలా చేస్తే నన్ను చంపేస్తారేమో? అందుకే మాట్లాడను

    అలా చేస్తే నన్ను చంపేస్తారేమో? అందుకే మాట్లాడను

    పొలిటికల్ తేనెతుట్టెను నేను టచ్ చేయాలనుకోవడం లేదు. ఎందుకంటే వారి గురించి మాట్లాడటం ద్వారా నాకు న్యాయం జరుగదని తెలుసు. ఒక వేళ మాట్లాడితే నన్ను చంపేస్తారు. అందుకే వారి జోలికి పోదలుచుకోలేదు. అలాంటి వారిలో మీకు సన్నిహితులైన వారు కూడా ఉన్నారు సార్. అందుకే నేను ఆ పొలికల్ సైడ్ రావాలనుకోవడం లేదు, నోరు మూసుకుని ఉంటాను'

    వారు నన్ను మానసికంగా, శారీరకంగా హింసిస్తున్నారు

    వారు నన్ను మానసికంగా, శారీరకంగా హింసిస్తున్నారు

    ‘సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో అయినా మా సమస్యను దయచేసి పట్టించుకోండి సార్. ‘మా' అసోషియేషన్, ఇండస్ట్రీలోని కొందరు పెద్దలు నన్ను మానసికంగా, శారీరకంగా హింసిస్తున్నారు. మీరు తండ్రి లాంటి వారు, తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రానికి కింగ్. మా పరిస్థితి దారుణంగా ఉంది. మీరు అర్థం చేసుకుని.. సమస్యని పరిష్కరించండి'

    నిజాలు మాట్లాడుతున్నా, బహిష్కరించొద్దు సార్

    నిజాలు మాట్లాడుతున్నా, బహిష్కరించొద్దు సార్

    కేసీఆర్ సర్... సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీలోని పెద్ద తలకాలయల నుండి మా లాంటి వారిని కాపాడతారని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. నేను నిజాలు మాట్లాడుతున్నాను, హైదరాబాద్ నుండి దయచేసి నన్ను బహిష్కరించొద్దు శ్రీరెడ్డి విన్నవించారు. మిమ్మల్ని కలవడం నా వల్ల కావడం లేదని, అందుకే సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా అయినా ఈ విషయం మీకు చేరాలని ఈ పోస్టు చేస్తున్నట్లు శ్రీరెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    "Respected c.m Kcr sir ,please sir respond..how many days still we have to suffer on it??even political leaders also there in it..who used to take drugs, who used to sleep with film heroines..i can't touch that honeybee nest..if I reveal, I know I wl not get justice top on that ,that politicians will kill me..sir i am not safe,its tough to reach u ,in this drugs nd sex racket ur dear persons also there..I am not coming to political side..i wl shut my mouth..but please sir ,this maa association nd big wigs harrased me physically,mentally.. you are a father nd u r a king of this telangana.. situations became worst from my side.. you should understand and keep a full stop nd make a justice to me..don't protect the big wigs..it's a thousands of vaginas question..please try to reach this post to respected c.m sir..please don't ban me from Hyderabad sir,I am telling truths." Sri Reddy tweeted.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue