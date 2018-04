 »   » ‘వందేళ్ల చరిత్రలో శ్రీరెడ్డి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ విక్టరీ, అపుడు ఝాన్సీ లక్ష్మిభాయి... ఇపుడు శ్రీరెడ్డి’

To historically compare the victory of @MsSriReddy ...Jhansi Lakshmi Bai used her sword as a weapon to fight for her kingdom and Sri Lakshmi Bai used her own body as a weapon to fight the Maledom in the film industry

The courageousness of @MsSriReddy to strip to get attention towards the casting couch exploitation managed to raise the attention of NHRC and this is an amazing achievement https://t.co/Fo1ojrfCoh

Those who thought @MsSriReddy was wrong in stripping can’t deny,its only that shock which woke up both national and international communities ..Sri Reddy’s mother should be proud of what her daughter achieved for film industry in general and aspiring actresses in particular

Casting couch existed ever since the advent of Cinema a 100 years back ..Not getting into individual allegations @MsSriReddy has drawn more attention to the evils of Casting Couch than anyone in the last 100 years and I salute her for that 👍

