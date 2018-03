 »   » జాహ్నవి జీవితం అలా కావద్దనే పెళ్లి ప్లాన్ చేసిన శ్రీదేవి, ఆ తర్వాత ఏం జరిగిందంటే...

English summary

Sridevi had talked about Janhvi's marriage in an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2012, when English Vinglish released. The veteran actress had said: "I am perturbed by the rumors about her getting ready for films. She hasn't even decided what she wants to do in life. Right now, I want her to concentrate on studies. When she completes her studies, ideally I would like her to get married and settle down."