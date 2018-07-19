 »   » పవన్ కల్యాణ్ హీరోయిన్ రీ ఎంట్రీ.. గూఢచారిగా..!

English summary

The first look of actress Surpriya Yarlagadda from the movie ‘Goodachari’ is unveiled. Surpriya looks like she is a mysterious agent for an even more mysterious organization called Trinetra, a subsect of RAW. She will be seen as Nadiya Qureshi, a deputy director of chief task investigation department for the RAW. Supriya also handles a weapon, 92 FS in the movie. After over two decades Surpriya is returning to the silverscreen and her role is said to be very crucial in the movie. The recently released teaser of ‘Goodachari’ got an incredible feedback with nearly four million views.