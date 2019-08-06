కోడలు ఉపాసన ద్వారా... ‘సైరా’ రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన చిరంజీవి

English summary

Megastar Chiranjeevi has cleared all the speculations about Sye Raa’s release date and confirmed that Sye Raa is hitting theaters on October 2. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language biographical epic action film directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.