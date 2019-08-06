తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    కోడలు ఉపాసన ద్వారా... ‘సైరా’ రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన చిరంజీవి

    By
    |

    'సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి' మూవీ కోసం మెగా అభిమానులంతా ఆతృతగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. అక్టోబర్ 2న విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్లు రామ్ చరణ్ గతంలోనే ప్రకటించడంతో అంచనాలు భారీగా పెంచుకున్నారు. అయితే ఇటీవల కాలంలో రిలీజ్ ఆలస్యం అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందంటూ రూమర్స్ తెరపైకి వచ్చాయి. కంప్యూటర్ గ్రాఫిక్స్ వర్క్ పూర్తి కాలేదని, రిలీజ్ మరింత ఆలస్యం అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని, సంక్రాంతికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్లుగా వార్తలు రావడం, ఈ విషయంలో చిత్ర బృందం నుంచి ఎలాంటి అఫీషియల్ సమాచారం లేక పోవడంతో అభిమానులు అయోమయంలో పడ్డారు. తాజాగా ఈ దీన్ని తొలగించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు మెగాస్టార్.

    కోడలు ఉపాసన ద్వారా... ‘సైరా' రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన చిరంజీవి

    కోడలు ఉపాసన ద్వారా... ‘సైరా' రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన చిరంజీవి

    తన కోడలు ఉపాసన రన్ చేస్తున్న బి పాజిటివ్ మేగజైన్ కోసం స్పెషల్ ఫోటో షూట్లో పాల్గొన్న చిరంజీవి... అనంతరం ప్రత్యేక ఇంటర్వ్యూ ఇచ్చారు. తన లైఫ్ స్టైల్‌కు సంబంధించిన విషయాలతో పాటు ‘సైరా' మూవీకి సంబంధించిన విశేషాలు ఆయన నుంచి ఉపాసన రాబట్టారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సైరా రిలీజ్ విషయంలో వచ్చిన రూమర్లపై చిరంజీవి స్పందించారు.

    ఆ రోజే సినిమా వస్తోందని స్పష్టం చేసిన మెగాస్టార్

    ఆ రోజే సినిమా వస్తోందని స్పష్టం చేసిన మెగాస్టార్

    ‘సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి' చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 2న విడుదలవుతోందని, మన జాతి పిత, మహాత్మా గాంధీ జయంతి రోజున ఈ చిత్రం విడుదల చేయడం ఆనంది, ఇది ఆయన నివాలిలా ఉందని చిరంజీవి స్పష్టం చేశారు. షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ‘సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి' శరవేగంగా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుపుకుంటోంది.

    చిరంజీవి కెరీర్లోనే బిగ్గెస్ట్ ప్రాజెక్ట్

    చిరంజీవి కెరీర్లోనే బిగ్గెస్ట్ ప్రాజెక్ట్

    చిరంజీవి తన కెరీర్లో ఇప్పటి వరకు 150 సినిమాలు చేశారు. ‘సైరా' ఆయన చేస్తున్న 151వ మూవీ. ఇప్పటి వరకు చిరంజీవి చేసిన సినిమాల్లో ఇదే బిగ్గెస్ట్ మూవీ, స్వాతంత్ర్య పోరాటం నేపథ్యంలో సాగే నిజ జీవిత కథతో ఆయన చేస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం. బడ్జెట్ పరంగా కూడా భారీగా ఖర్చు పెడుతున్నారు. అందుకే స్వయంగా రామ్ చరణ్ నిర్మాణ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు.

    సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి

    సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి

    సురేందర్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో ప్యాన్ ఇండియా మూవీగా ‘సైరా'ను తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. తెలుగుతో పాటు హిందీ, తమిళంలో గ్రాండ్‌గా రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారు. అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, నయనతార, విజయ్ సేతుపతి, కిచ్చా సుదీప్, జగపతి బాబు కీలకమైన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

    English summary
    Megastar Chiranjeevi has cleared all the speculations about Sye Raa’s release date and confirmed that Sye Raa is hitting theaters on October 2. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language biographical epic action film directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue