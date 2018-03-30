 »   »  కన్నుల పండుగే: సైరా షూటింగులో చిరంజీవి, అమితాబ్, నయనతార... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie shooting photos released. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian period film, producing by Ram Charan on Konidela Production Company banner and directed by Surender Reddy. Starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Jagapati Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi in crucial important roles. This is 151st film of Chiranjeevi based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.