కన్నుల పండుగే: సైరా షూటింగులో చిరంజీవి, అమితాబ్, నయనతార... (ఫోటోస్)

మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'సైరా నరసింహా రెడ్డి'. సురేందర్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో రామ్ చరణ్ నిర్మాతగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం హైదరాబాద్‌లో ప్రత్యేకంగా వేసిన సెట్లో జరుగుతోంది. చిరంజీవి సరసన నయనతార హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తుండగా, ఆయన గురువు పాత్రను అమితాబ్ పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ముగ్గురిపై పలు కీలక సీన్ల చిత్రీకరించారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు విడుదలయ్యాయి.

రాజసం ఉట్టిపడేలా మెగాస్టార్ లుక్

తాజాగా విడులైన ఫోటోల్లో మెగాస్టార్ లుక్‌కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. రాజసం ఉట్టిపడేలా అద్భుతంగా కనిపిస్తున్నారనే అభిప్రాయాలు అభిమానుల నుండి వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.


ఈ ఫోటోల్లో నయనతార లుక్ ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉంది. మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవికి ఆమె పర్ఫెక్ట్ జోడీగా కనిపిస్తోంది, ఈ ఇద్దరి మధ్య వచ్చే ఇతర సీన్లు కూడా తమను మరింత ఎంటర్టెన్ చేస్తాయనే నమ్మకం అభిమానుల్లో వ్యక్తం అవుతోంది.




ఈ చిత్రంలో అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ రాజగురువు పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఆయన లుక్ కూడా రోటీన్‌కు భిన్నంగా, నేచురల్‌గా ఉంది. మెగాస్టార్ స్థాయి నటుడికి గురువు పాత్ర అంటే అమితాబ్ తప్ప మరో ఆప్షన్ కనిపించలేదు దర్శక నిర్మాతలకు.


‘సైరా' చిత్రంలో తాను ఎంతో గౌరంతో కూడిన పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నాను. 'సూపర్ స్టార్ చిరంజీవి, అదే ఫ్రేమ్ లో ఒక గౌరవం ఉండాలి' అంటూ అమితాబ్ తన ట్విట్టర్లో తెలుగులో ట్వీట్ చేశారు.


ఈ చిత్రంలో ఇంకా కన్నడ నటుడు సుదీప్, తమిళ నటుడు విజయ్ సేతుపతి, జగపతిబాబు లాంటి టాప్ యాక్టర్లు నటిస్తున్నారు. కొణిదెల ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌ బేనర్లో రూ. 150 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో రూపొందుతున్న ఈచిత్రం తెలుగు, తమిళ, హిందీ భాషల్లో నేషనల్ లెవల్లో తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. 2019లో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.


English summary
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie shooting photos released. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian period film, producing by Ram Charan on Konidela Production Company banner and directed by Surender Reddy. Starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Jagapati Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi in crucial important roles. This is 151st film of Chiranjeevi based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
Story first published: Friday, March 30, 2018, 8:38 [IST]
