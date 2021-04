కరోనా కల్లోలం..అయినా వెనక్కి తగ్గమంటున్న టాలీవుడ్ హీరోలు..షూట్స్ లో బిజీబిజీగా ఎవరెవరంటే?

English summary

With the huge effect of the second wave of coronavirus, the shoots of all the biggies of Telugu cinema are kept on hold. six films from Telugu are continuing the shoot in this pandemic time. They are Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and Ante sundaraniki,Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram and Nagachaitanya's Thankyou.