The Family Man 2 Twitter Review: వరల్డ్ క్లాస్ సిరీస్.. స్టన్నింగ్ పెర్ఫార్మర్.. నరాలు తెగిపోయేంత ఉత్కంఠ

#TheFamilyManSeason2 has shows us that Love jihaad is a serious Problem in our country & We Really Need to Take it Seriously...

Those Pepole who call Love J#had as Myth...

Those should just STFU...



#ManojBajpayee#SamanthaAkkineni#AmazonPrime#lovejihad pic.twitter.com/3ApuSXIZSj