 »   » అజ్ఞాతవాసి రివ్యూ.. పవన్ అదరగొట్టాడు.. అద్భుతంగా అంటూ ఉమేర్ సంధూ ట్వీట్

BREAKING NEWS ! First Copy of #Agnyaathavaasi is OUT & Reports are OUTSTANDING ! As per Insiders, #PawanKalyan Steals the Show & it's Full on Family Entertainment ! Can't Wait 👌👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xkAYivNOxW

English summary

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi has got its censor formalities completed and the movie has been received ‘UA’ certificate from the censor board. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas & Produced by S. Radha Krishna(chinababu) under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Grand release on 10th January (US Premieres 9th Jan)