English summary

Film Nagar source said that, Venkatesh Daggubati and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya sharing the screen space in an upcoming film once again, which will be helmed by Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Jai Lava Kusa’s helmer KS Ravindra alias Bobby. The sources close to the film unit reveal that both Venky and Chaitu are playing full length Mama- Alludu in this film. The movie will go on the floors in August.